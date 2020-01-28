Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldives
The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.
Pristine beach of Hon Xuong island
(Photo: news.zing.vn)
(Photo: news.zing.vn)
The island, located in the Gulf of Thailand, is among seven cheaper options that are on par, beauty-wise, with the renowned Indian Ocean island nation of Maldives listed by the newspaper.
To reach Hon Xuong, a part of Phu Quoc district, visitors need to stay on the largest island in the area, Phu Quoc, and take a boat to the pristine island.
The Evening Standard describes Hon Xuong Island as a remote place with scenic beaches and unspoiled surrounding forests.
The paper also calls it the most “Instagrammable” of other islands in the area.
The other places listed by the paper are: Roatán Island (Honduras), Cayo Largo del Sur (Cuba), Hyams Beach (Australia), Vanuatu, Koh Lipe (Thailand) and Mabul Island (Malaysia).
Phu Quoc district, consisting of 22 islands and islets, is now a well known destination in Vietnam. Its largest and most famous island, Phu Quoc, was listed as one of the top 50 beaches in the world by US News in 2018.
It also popped up in the world’s best 20 honeymoon destinations listed by UK-based travel publisher Rough Guides./.