Business Vietnam, EU seek to promote energy partnership Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a meeting with visiting Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans in Hanoi on February 18, during which the two sides sought cooperation orientations in the future, especially in energy and power transformation.

Business Bac Giang keen on cooperating with Italian in agricultural production, processing Leaders of the northern province of Bac Giang on February 18 had a working session with Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro, during which they expressed their hope to partner with Italy in agricultural production and processing.

Business ​EU major market for Vietnamese farm produce: minister The EU is an important, traditional and potential partner of Vietnamese agricultural products, especially when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) comes into effect, creating a great opportunity to boost agro-forestry-fishery trade, stated Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business HCM City ports begin trial of automatic collection of infrastructure fees A one-month trial operation of an automatic system for collecting fees for use of infrastructure and public services at ports began in Ho Chi Minh City on February 16.