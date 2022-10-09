Honda Vietnam launches recall
Honda Vietnam (HVN) launched a recall on October 5 to replace incomplete welding in the driver's seat slide adjuster of Honda CIVIC, Honda HR-V imported from Thailand.
This recall is a precautionary safety measure to rectify the welding point at the slide adjuster in the driver's seat. When a collision occurs, it may cause the driver's seat to move and may compromise the seatbelt protection for the driver.
All owners of the affected vehicles will be informed by Honda Automobile Distributors via letter/e-mail/direct telephone, based on the information of owners registered on Honda's customer management system.
While no problems related to the defective frame seat cushion have been recorded in Vietnam, HVN recommends all affected customers contact Honda Authorised Distributors to make an appointment to have their vehicles checked and repaired.
The inspection and replacement of the affected parts are free of charge. For vehicles imported through non-genuine import companies, in case the customer takes the car to Honda Authorised Distributors, the company is still willing to help check related information./.