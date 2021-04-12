Business Vietnam’s seaport system has eight more terminals Eight terminals have been added to the list of those at seaports in Vietnam, raising the total to 286.

Business Materials industry faces shortage of qualified staff, researchers Vietnam has advantages to develop a materials industry but has not developed in line with its potential, Tran Tuan Anh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said at a conference held on April 10 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Ford Vietnam’s sales surge 52 percent in Q1 Ford Vietnam’s sales in the first quarter of 2021 rose 52 percent against the same period last year, equivalent to 5,914 vehicles delivered to customers.