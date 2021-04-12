Honda Vietnam posts increases in motorbike, auto sales in March
At the plant of Honda Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Honda Vietnam reported increases of 17.3 percent and 94.1 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in March compared to the previous month.
Accordingly, it sold 150,068 motorbikes during the month.
Wave Alpha was the bestseller, with 17,685 units sold, or 11.8 percent of the total, while Vision was its most popular scooter, with 36,679 units delivered to customers, or 24.4 percent.
Honda Vietnam also exported 28,318 motorbikes to different markets.
A total of 2,486 automobiles, meanwhile, were handed over to customers.
Honda City was the most sought-after model, with 1,182 vehicles delivered in the month, accounting for 47.5 percent of the total sales.
In the first quarter of 2021, the company sold 25,910 cars of different types, an annual drop of 12.8 percent./.