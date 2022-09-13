Honda Vietnam posts rising motorcycle sales in August
Honda Vietnam has recorded improved sales of motorcycles in August, with a month-on-month increase of 20.8%.
A motorcycle production line of Honda Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The manufacturer said 198,405 motorcycles were sold last month, up 20.8% from July and 100.8% from the same period last year.
The Wave Alpha series marked the best performance among manual transmission ones with 43,349 vehicles delivered, accounting for 21.8% of total sales.
Meanwhile, sales of automatic transmission motorcycles bounced back considerably after months of chip and component shortages. Vision was the best-selling series with 48,000 vehicles sold, making up 24.2% of the joint venture’s total sales in August.
Apart from the domestic market, Honda Vietnam also exported 18,366 completely-built-up motorcycles to foreign markets.
Last month, it also saw a rise of 0.5% in automobile sales in Vietnam.
In the first five months of Honda Vietnam’s 2023 fiscal year (from April 2022 to March 2023), the firm sold 850,469 motorcycles and 13,968 automobiles in the domestic market, respectively up 15.6% and 107.7% from a year earlier./.