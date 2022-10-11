Wave Alpha was the bestseller, with 51,990 units sold in September. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam posted increases of 26.1% and 31.8% in sales of motorbikes and automobiles in September compared to the previous month.



The company sold 250,132 motorbikes during the month, up 151% year-on-year.



Wave Alpha was the bestseller, with 51,990 units sold, accounting for 20.8% of the total, while Vision was its most popular scooter, with 55,284 units delivered to customers, or 22.1% of the total.



Honda Vietnam also exported 13,910 motorbikes to foreign markets.



A total of 1,970 automobiles were sold in September, up 31.8% against the previous month, and 233.9% compared to the same period last year.



Honda City was the most sought-after model, with 1,114 vehicles delivered in the month, accounting for 56.5% of total sales, followed by the Honda CR-V with 715 vehicles./.