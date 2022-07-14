Honda Vietnam sees drops in both motorbike and auto sales in June
Honda Vietnam recorded decreases of 5% and 46.5% in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in June compared to the previous month, respectively.
A motorbike assembly line at the Honda Vietnam factory in Dong Van II Industrial Park, Ha Nam province. (File photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam recorded decreases of 5% and 46.5% in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in June compared to the previous month, respectively.
The company sold 147,693 motorbikes during the month, down 5% month-on-month and 1.4% year-on-year. Wave Alpha was the bestseller, with 46,551 units sold, or 31.5% of the total. Due to the global shortage of semiconductor chip supplies, the firm’s total scooter sales in June decreased by more than half compared to the same period last year.
Honda Vietnam also exported 15,868 motorbikes to different markets.
A total of 1,702 automobiles, meanwhile, were handed over to customers, down 46.5% percent against the previous month and up 9.8% compared to the same period last year.
Honda City was the most sought-after model, with 502 vehicles delivered in the month, accounting for 29.5% of the total automobile sales./.