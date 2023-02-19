Business Room for industrial real estate development remains high due to short supply The industrial real estate sector has good prospects in 2023 due to short supply, a shift in the supply chain to Vietnam and its favourable investment policies, experts said.

Business Bac Giang railway station begins int’l freight transportation services The Kep railway station in the northern province of Bac Giang launched its international freight transportation services at a ceremony on February 18.

Business Vietnam-Yunnan province (China) trade ties below potential: Official Despite the high cooperation potential, trade between Vietnam and Yunnan province of China has remained modest at only 3.2 billion USD in 2022, a very small amount of the 175.6 billion USD in trade between Vietnam and China in the year, according to Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).