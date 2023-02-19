Honda Vietnam sees sharp falls in bike, car sales
Honda Vietnam reported sharp falls in motorcycle and automobile sales in January compared to the previous month.
Motorcycles of Honda Vietnam for sale at a store in Vinh Yen city, Vinh Phuc province. (Photo: VNA)
In January, it sold 222,545 motorcycles, down 13.1% month on month and 16% year on year, data showed.
Meanwhile, 1,494 cars were delivered to buyers, declining 35.7% month on month and 60.4% year on year. Among them, Honda City and Honda CR-V were the best-sellers with 1,107 units sold in total, accounting for 74.1% of the firm’s car sales last month.
Experts said both motorcycle and automobile sales witnessed strong declines in January since the month coincided with the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, when many people tended to curb spending on valuable things, especially before and after the holiday.
This is a common trend every Tet, and the market will bounce back in the following months for not only motorcycles and automobiles but also many other commodities./.