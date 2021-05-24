Honda Vietnam stays national football squads' main sponsor
Honda Vietnam will continue to cooperate with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), and be the official sponsor of Vietnam’s national football teams for the 2021-24 period, the motor company announced on May 24.
A practice session of the national men's football team (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) - Honda Vietnam will continue to cooperate with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), and be the official sponsor of Vietnam’s national football teams for the 2021-24 period, the motor company announced on May 24.
In the 2019-21 period, Honda Vietnam was the main sponsor of the national football teams. During the period, Vietnamese football has obtained various achievements in the international arena, according to the VFF.
Of note, Vietnam won two gold medals in both women’s and men’s tournaments at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held two years ago.
At present, the national men’s football team is gearing up for the remaining matches at the Group G qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Honda Vietnam General Director Mihara Daiki said that the sponsorship is a significant move of the company to support the national teams in the time to come.
VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh thanked the motor company for its support for Vietnamese football at large and the national teams in particular, adding that it will be a source of encouragement for the squads to fulfil their targets./.