Business Securities trading uninterrupted during COVID-19 fight: SSC Trading on the Vietnamese securities market was essential and would not be disrupted under any circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said on March 31.

Business Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for people Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for residents as the capital city started a two-week nationwide social distancing order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.