An assembly line for the SH motorbike of Honda Vietnam (Photo: honda.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Honda Vietnam has revealed that its retail sales of motorcycles and automobiles in October dropped by 7.5% and 15.9% respectively compared to previous month due to market difficulties.

In the reviewed period, Honda Vietnam sold 180,881 motorbikes, with 18,452 exported and 2,148 automobiles of all kinds.

In the fiscal year of 2024 (from April 2023 to March 2024), the company has posted sales of 1,171,108 motorbikes, marking a year-on-year decrease of 12.9%.

It has sold 12,850 automobiles of all kinds in the fiscal year, a decline of 27.3% over the same period in fiscal year 2023.

The Honda City sedan continued to be its best-seller with 751 units sold, followed by Honda CR-V and Honda BR-V with 477 units and 468 units, respectively./.

VNA