Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales surge in January
Honda Vietnam sells 254,479 motorbikes in January. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Honda Vietnam reported year-on-year surges of 4 percent and 57.4 percent in the sales of motorbikes and automobiles in January.
It sold 254,479 motorbikes in the month, with Wave-Alpha being the best-selling model with 42,553 units sold or 16.7 percent of the total. Meanwhile, Vision was the most popular scooter with 57,836 units sold, or 22.7 percent.
In the month, the joint venture handed over 3,015 automobiles for its customers, up 57.4 percent from the same time last year.
Honda City was the hottest model with 1,579 units delivered in the month, accounting for 52.4 percent of the total sales./.
