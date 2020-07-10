Honda Vietnam’s motorcycle sales down, auto sales up in June
Motorcycle sales of Honda Vietnam decreased 3 percent in June, while its auto sales expanded 17 percent, the company unveiled on July 10.
Honda Vietnam's factory in Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)
The company sold 174,755 motorbikes in the month, a drop of 4 percent year-on-year.
The best-selling model was the Wave Alpha, with 40,260 units sold, accounting for 23 percent of Honda Vietnam’s total motorcycle sales.
The Vision was the most popular scooter, with 42,166 units sold, or 24 percent.
The joint venture also exported 10,198 motorcycles in the month.
It delivered 3,188 automobiles to buyers in June, up 17 percent against May and 6 percent from the same period last year.
Honda City, the only domestically-assembled model of Honda Vietnam, accounted for 68 percent of its total auto sales, with 2,183 units sold. This is also the highest sales of the model since it was introduced to the market in Vietnam.
The CR-V was the hottest among imported completely-built unit (CBU) models, with 304 units, making up 10 percent of all Honda automobiles sold./.
