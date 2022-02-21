A Honda Vietnam factory in Ha Nam province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Motorcycle sales of Honda Vietnam increased 4.3 percent in January while its auto sales decreased 12.1 percent compared to the previous month, the company has announced. This is the fourth consecutive month that the company's motorcycle sales have grown in the new normal.



It sold 264,790 motorbikes of all kinds in the month, marking a year-on-year increase of 4 percent.



The best-selling model was the Wave Alpha, with 43,860 units sold, accounting for 16.6 percent of Honda Vietnam’s total motorcycle sales. The Vision was the most popular scooter, with 63,136 units sold, or 23.6 percent.



The joint venture also exported 12,336 motorcycles in the month.



It delivered 3,771 automobiles to buyers in January, down 12.1 percent against December but up 25.1 percent from the same period last year.



Sedan City led all brands in the Honda Vietnam sales of 1,745 units, making up 46.3 percent of its automobiles sales./.