Oil tanker Aulac Fortune caught fire off the coast of Hong Kong (China) on January 8 (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– A body believed to be the second missing crewman of Vietnamese oil tanker Aulac Fortune that caught fire off the coast of Hong Kong (China) on January 8 has been found.The body was found late on January 15 in the sea near Lamma Island, about a kilometre from the incident site, of the Chinese special administrative region.Local police believe he was Pham The Dung, a missing crewman of Aulac Fortune.On January 11, the search and rescue team also found a body identified as that of Nguyen Van Cong – another missing crewmember.After the search and rescue mission finished, Hong Kong authorities confirmed that three crewmen died in the incident, namely Tran Hoang Phong (born in 1986, from Nghe An province), Nguyen Van Cong (born in 1984, from Ben Tre province) and Pham The Dung (born in 1961, from Ho Chi Minh City).On January 8, an explosion on the vessel caused it to catch on fire while it was preparing to be refueled about a kilometre south of Lamma Island.At that time, there were 27 people on board, including 25 Vietnamese and two of the Hong Kong fuel supply vessel. Twenty-four people were saved while one died and two others missing.Hong Kong is investigating the cause of the explosion, identifying the bodies and working with the tanker’s owner Au Lac JSC.Vietnamese Consul General to Hong Kong Tran Thanh Huan said his Consulate General will work with relevant sides to repatriate the 22 saved crewmen to Vietnam before the Lunar New Year festival which falls in early February. They will also help the bereaved families come to Hong Kong to handle procedures relating to the deceased.He also appreciated Hong Kong authorities’ efforts in the search and rescue work.-VNA