Previously, due to a number of reasons, Hong Kong maintained a visa restriction policy for Vietnamese workers, businessmen and tourists. This has more or less hindered the promotion of relations between the two sides. The new visa policy, therefore, is expected to make drastic changes.

The relationship between Vietnam and Hong Kong has been maintained and developed strongly in recent years. Hong Kong's new visa policy will certainly contribute to further developing the relations between the two sides in the coming time./.

VNA