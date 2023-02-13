Hong Kong exhibition highlights vitality and beauty of Indochinese painting
Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition entitled "Scenes of This World: Modern Paintings from Singapore and Vietnam" at LGDR & Wei's gallery in Hong Kong (China) is featuring over 30 works in oil, ink, and gouache by 11 artists from the two countries, who were recognised as modern masters of their respective nations.
The exhibition offers a chance for viewers to examine the defining styles of a generation of transnational artists that came of age in the 1930s and were collectively shaped by cosmopolitanism.
A publication introducing the exhibition said that there are six Vietnamese among the artists whose paintings are displayed at the exhibition, namely Le Pho, Mai Trung Thu, Vu Cao Dam, Nguyen Phan Chanh, Nguyen Gia Tri and Nguyen Trung.
Almost of them were trained in the Indochina School of Fine Arts, which teaches fine arts programmes along with painting techniques associated with Vietnamese art materials, including silk and lacquer - part of an effort to create a typical art of Vietnam.
The exhibition contributes to proving the vitality and beauty of Indochinese painting and Vietnamese painting in particular.
According to painting curators, many collectors in Asia have paid special attention to and highly valued Vietnamese painting art.
Curator Karin G.Oen, who was mainly responsible for selecting paintings for the exhibition, said that the displayed paintings are mostly borrowed from the Shanghai art investment fund or private collections of Chinese collectors./.