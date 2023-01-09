Nhập mô tả cho videoWith around 60 members, it can be said that this will be the biggest trade and investment promotion delegation between Vietnam and Hong Kong since the COVID-19 outbreaks.

The delegation plans to coordinate with Vietnamese ministries and sectors to organize a seminar on connecting Hong Kong-Greater Bay Area enterprises with those in Vietnam on January 10 in Hanoi, and a Hong Kong-Ho Chi Minh City investment promotion conference on January 12./.

VNA