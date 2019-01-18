The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China has exempted Vietnamese diplomatic and official passport holders from visa requirements in the territory for 14 days.

Hong Kong has long used strict mechanisms in visa procedures for Vietnamese passport holders.

However, in recent years, in the context of the development of economic, trade, investment and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Hong Kong, the territory is easing these mechanisms.

It is hoped that in the future, the Hong Kong administration will consider making it easier for Vietnamese people, especially workers and students, to receive visas.-VNA