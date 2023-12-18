The Chinese University of Hong Kong is a top-notch institution with a strong emphasis on research in the special administrative region, ranking 10th in Asia and 47th globally. The university has offered undergraduate scholarships for Vietnamese students, co-administered by the university and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Hong Kong.

Another prestigious college, the University of Hong Kong, which ranks second in Asia and 26th globally, also announced 20 undergraduate and 6 graduate scholarships for Vietnamese students in 2024.

Vietnamese students are highly regarded for their diligent and serious attitude. Universities in Hong Kong have therefore been welcoming Vietnamese talent to come and study.

According to insiders, Vietnam-Hong Kong educational cooperation still has space for further development.

Apart from education, the authorities of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have been issuing work visa for highly-skilled Vietnamese workers. The visa policy is expected to open up more opportunities for Vietnamese post-graduation students./.

