Society Vice President attends art programme in tribute to heroic martyrs in Ha Tinh province Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined former leaders and representatives of ministries, sectors and localities at an art performance programme in tribute to martyrs and revolutionaries at the Dong Loc T-junction national special historical relic site in the central province of Ha Tinh on July 22 evening.

Society Vancouver fundraising event held to support Vietnamese hospital A fundraising event was held in Vancouver, Canada on July 22 to support Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Publishing houses work hard to introduce Vietnamese books abroad Not only buying copyrights, and translating many famous foreign works to serve the diverse demand of domestic readers, recently, a number of publishers in Ho Chi Minh City have sought to bring Vietnamese books to the world.

Society Vietnam leaving no one behind Despite facing numerous difficulties, the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam have exerted every effort to fulfil the commitment of “No one is left behind” and build a peaceful, prosperous, and happy country.