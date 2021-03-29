Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hong Van bonsai village on Hanoi’s outskirts

Located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin, Hong Van village boasts its well-developed bonsai business. This place is also where many skillful and creative artisans meet and share experiences in bonsai art.
VNA

  • Many bonsais of high economic value are grown in Hong Van commune (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin, Hong Van village boasts its well-developed bonsai business. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • Some ornamental plants in Hong Van commune (Photo: VNA)

  • Hong Van village’s bonsai with its unique products also participates the One Commune One Product (OCOP) program of Hanoi (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • This place is also where many skillful and creative artisans meet and share experiences in bonsai art. (Photo: VNP/VNA)

