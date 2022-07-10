Travel The Travel website suggests things to do in ancient Hoi An The ancient riverbank town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, which used to be a trading post with historical richness, was recently reviewed by The Travel website as an ideal place for foreign visitors who want to see the exotic culture of Vietnam.

Videos Ca Mau developing community-based tourism With advantages in rich mangrove and freshwater ecosystems, many Mekong Delta provinces have been promoting eco-tourism and community-based tourism. Ca Mau province has also been increasingly promoting the development of community-based tourism to turn it into a typical tourism product. The model not only offers interesting experiences to visitors but also helps improve the lives of local people.

Travel French journalist muses online over Hue City’s timeless charm Voyageurs du Monde of France recently ran an article on its website Vacance by Emmanuel Boutan, praising the beauty of Vietnam’s Hue imperial city.

Travel Open-air coral reefs in central coastal region Visitors can enjoy the beauty of coral reefs when traveling to the central coastal region and even touch them. The season for open-air coral reefs in the region is from the fourth to the sixth lunar month, when tides are at their lowest on days of the full moon and during sunset on the first day of the lunar month.