NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, PM Pham Minh Chinh (left from right) (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) - Vietnam’s Honorary Consul in Torino, Italy Sandra Scagliotti has said Vietnam’s new leadership will build on achievements in the past tenure, continue with reform and affirm Vietnam’s role and stature on international arena.



Italy’s Scenari internazionali newswire on April 9 quoted her as saying that Vietnam’s new leaders are experienced and capable who will surely overcome new challenges and continue with reform in an effective and sound manner.



She said Vietnam – a middle-income country with a goal of basically becoming a modern-oriented industrialised nation by 2030 – is one of the most promising economies in ASEAN. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese economy still grew strongly last year on the back of economic stability, upgraded infrastructure and successful negotiations with major trade partners. Its growth is estimated at 6.8 percent this year.



Another important factor to Vietnam’s success in pandemic response was the involvement of the entire political system and high public consensus. Learning from experience in coping with SARS in 2002-2003, the Government’s every action programme was accelerated via a widespread and effective awareness campaign and active public involvement. Therefore, Vietnam became one of the nations worldwide that rode through the pandemic the most effectively.



As ASEAN Chair last year, Vietnam effectively carried out the bloc’s activities to cope with global challenges, contributing to turnining ASEAN into a hub not only on geographical terms.



In recent years, Vietnam has successfully signed 11 trade deals, including the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.



Scagliotti affirmed that Vietnam – Italy ties will keep growing in the future.