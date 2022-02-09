Hope School welcomes first students orphaned due to COVID-19
The Hy Vong (Hope) Boarding School for children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, established by FPT Corporation in the central city of Da Nang, has recently welcomed its first students.
The Hy Vong (Hope) Boarding School for children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic welcomes its first students (Photo: FPT)
The school is expected to receive 300 students in the first academic year and has a plan to accommodate 1,000 children in the future.
FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh affirmed that Hy Vong school is the school of love. “That is the love of teachers, the love of students in the school who are in the same situation, of members of Hy Vong Foundation, all FPT staff, and of donors in the community,” he said.
The school is expected to receive 300 students in the first academic year (Photo: FPT)
Previously, on September 16, 2021, Binh put forward an idea of building a school for children who lost their parents due to COVID-19, with a desire to create a caring and loving environment where they can grow up, study and contribute to the nation./.