Business Business seminar to promote Vietnam – Ghana trade Vietnamese and Ghana enterprises will have more chances to boost cooperation at the Vietnam – Ghana business seminar, which is scheduled for November 28 in Hanoi.

Business Singapore forum connects Vietnamese firms with potential partners A forum was held at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on November 25 to help Vietnamese businesses connect with the Singaporean market and seek potential partners here.

Business Vietnam, Indonesia step up audit cooperation A high-ranking delegation from the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV), led by Deputy Auditor General Nguyen Quang Thanh, had a working session with the Audit Board of Indonesia (BPK) in Jakarta on November 25.

Business PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends ASEAN-RoK CEO Summit The governments of Vietnam and other ASEAN member states always create best conditions for businesses to boost connectivity and promote creativeness to realise their business initiatives in the ASEAN market with a population of 630 million people and total GDP value of nearly 3 trillion USD, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on November 25.