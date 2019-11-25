Horasis – Asia Meeting – a good opportunity for Binh Duong: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue addresses at the opening ceremony of the Horasis – Asia Meeting 2019. (Photo: VNA)
Binh Duong (VNA) – The Horasis – Asia Meeting 2019 creates opportunities for the southern province of Binh Duong to promote its images, while helping businesses to study investment climate in Binh Duong city, an attractive and trustworthy investment destination in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has said.
Addressing at the opening ceremony of the meeting on November 25, Deputy PM Hue urged Binh Duong province to improve its business environment, better high-quality human resources to meet requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as branch out local economy in tandem with environmental protection.
Along with socio-economic development, the locality should act to build a modern lifestyle, protect natural resources, and develop smart urban areas in a sustainable manner, he said.
He held high expectation for the locality’s breakthroughs, believing that it will contribute greatly to the prosperity of the Southern Key Economic Zone and the country as a whole.
He also affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for all businesses to successfully land investments in Binh Duong, and many other localities across the nation.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Thanh Liem said that the meeting is a special event, which gathered international experts, investors, and high-level leaders to find rational development strategies for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
Binh Duong province wished that important measures will be outlined, helping the locality stand ready for international integration, promote the industrialisation and modernisation process, and realise the target of becoming a smart urban area, he added.
The Horasis – Asia Meeting attracted of more than 1,000 guests who are high-level leaders of large corporations from 60 countries and territories worldwide. The two-day event features four plenary meetings and 35 dialogues with the participation of world leading speakers. The sessions will focus on international and regional economic issues and new technological development trends./.