This year’s festival attracted 32 horses from the locality. Most of the racing horses are mares specialised in carrying agricultural products, while the jockeys are mainly local farmers. The festival attracts people from far and wide.

Many local people in Phu Yen province still use horses to transport agricultural products and other agricultural production items.

Horses are used to navigating bumpy, slippery terrain that vehicles can’t get through. A horse in good health can carry over 100 kilos on its back.

Many tourists to Phu Yen are interested in the horses, which are also raised to serve tourism activities./.

