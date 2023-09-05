The track is hugged by golden terraced rice fields in Then Pa village, Ta Leng commune, Tam Duong district, creating a stunning backdrop.

The horses are an indigenous breed raised and trained by local H’mong people. They are not tall but have great durability; a quality needed in horse racing.

Jockeys and their horses competed in a screening round on the morning of September 3. The winners moved on to the semi-final and then the final on the afternoon of the same day.

Unlike professional horse racing in Western countries, the horses have no saddle and the jockeys don’t use stirrups to control their horses, just a braided bridle.

Horse racing is a traditional practice of the H’mong people, where they show their chivalry. However, it has also been at risk of falling into oblivion. In order to preserve the local tradition, the Tam Duong district authorities have begun to integrate horse racing into many local festivals./.

VNA