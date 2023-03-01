Enterprises introduce agricultural products at HortEx Vietnam 2023 . (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – HortEx Vietnam 2023, the fifth international exhibition and conference for horticultural and floricultural production and processing technology in Vietnam, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1.



It attracted over 200 exhibitors from 25 countries and territories around the world.

HortEx Vietnam has become the largest professional meeting place in Southeast Asia for businesses and experts in the industry, and helps Vietnamese businesses access advanced technology in the world and expand export markets, said Nguyen Ba Vinh, director of Minh Vi Exhibition & Advertising Services Company Limited (VEAS), one of the expo’s organisers.

Kees van Baar, Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam, said that the Netherlands is a leading country in exporting agricultural products and he believes that businesses of the two countries can strengthen collaboration through exchanging knowledge and close cooperation on technical and sustainable solutions.

In addition to showcasing equipment and technologies in the fields of vegetable, flower, and fruit, the expo will feature thematic seminars, B2B business matchmaking, and a fruit and vegetable export forum.

The exhibition, which runs until March 3, is expected to draw 8,000 visitors./.