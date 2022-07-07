HOSE announces list of top 10 securities companies
The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has announced the top 10 largest securities companies this year.
Investors watch stock prices on an electric board. (Photo: vietnamfinance.vn)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has announced the top 10 largest securities companies this year.
VPS Securities Joint Stock Company remained in top spot with a 17.59% market share in the first half of the year though its second quarter share dipped marginally.
SSI Securities Corporation continued to be in second position, but increased its market share from 9.66% in Q1 to 10.02% in Q2 to end the half with 9.81%.
VNDirect Securities Corporation remained in third place with 7.99% during the year.
In the top 10, Ho Chi Minh Securities climbed past Techcom Securities JSC to fourth position in Q2, with their half-year market shares being 5.58% and 5.47%, respectively.
Mirae Asset, Viet Capital Securities JSC, MB Securities, KIS Vietnam Securities, and FPT Securities rounded off the top 10.
In the year-to-date, especially since April, the VN-Index has witnessed a significant decline to fall below the 1,200-point mark, a dip of over 20%, to make Vietnam one of the world's worst-performing stock markets.
The liquidity has also plummeted. The average daily trading value on HOSE in June was only 13.18 trillion VND (564.53 million USD), the lowest in a year and down 57% from the peak of nearly 1 trillion VND (42.77 million USD) in November 2021.
Data from Bloomberg showed that the index closed June at a price to earning ratio (P/E) of 13, or below the 10-year average of 15. At the same time last year the P/E was over 19.
The market capitalisation tumbled by more than 1.22 quadrillion VND (52.2 billion USD)./.