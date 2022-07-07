Business Vietnam pilots exporting passion fruits to China The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) has agreed to pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits starting in July, making it the 10th Vietnamese fruit to be allowed to enter the Chinese market, Deputy Director of the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) Nguyen Thi Thu Huong said at a conference on July 7.

Business State budget faces 1.4 billion USD drop from fuel tax cuts Measures taken to bring down petrol prices could reduce State budget collection by 32.5 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD) this year, according to Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Duc Chi.

Business Budget collection reaches 66.7% of yearly estimates Revenues of the State budget in the first six months of this year stood at about 941.3 trillion VND (40.3 billion USD), equivalent to 66.7% of the yearly estimates, it was reported at the Finance Ministry’s review conference on July 7.

Business More local firms urged to join Japanese production chain in Vietnam Despite the efforts of Japan and Vietnam, the participation of Vietnamese enterprises in the supply chain of supporting industry products of Japan is still limited.