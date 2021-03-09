Society Nine foreigners arrested for illegal entry Nine foreigners entering Vietnam illegally and one Vietnamese citizen were handed over to the Medical Centre of Dong Phu district in southern Binh Phuoc province on March 9 for concentrated quarantine, as regulated.

Society Construction of underground section of Nhon-Hanoi Station railway to start in May Construction of a 4-km underground section of the Hanoi urban railway line No.3 (Nhon-Hanoi Station) will commence after May 1, with four underground stations from Station 9 in Kim Ma to Station 12 in Hanoi Station.

Society Samsung Vietnam’s employees donate nearly 100,000 units of blood since 2010 Nearly 15,000 blood units were successfully collected through “Chung dong mau Viet 2020” (Blood for Vietnamese 2020) programme, bringing the total units of blood that Samsung Vietnam’s employees have donated since 2010 to 100,000.

Society Quang Ngai: Storm-resilient housing to be built for ten poor families Nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD) has been earmarked to build storm-resilient housing for poor and vulnerable households on Ly Son Island in the central province of Quang Ngai as part of a UNDP-funded project.