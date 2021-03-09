HoSE joins stock exchanges worldwide in promoting gender equality
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on March 9 joined stock exchanges around the world in a global initiative called “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” - a partnership that highlights the economic imperative of empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community.
This is the second time HoSE has participated in the campaign.
The campaign emphasises the importance of the business community in promoting gender equality, towards achieving sustainable development goals and raising public awareness about the implementation of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs).
This year’s event was organised online by the WeEmpower Asia programme of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in cooperation with the Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council (VWEC) under the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), HoSE, the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
According to Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, Chairwoman of the VWEC, the event is a joint effort by the council, UN Women, the EU Delegation to Vietnam, and the IFC in promoting gender equality in the country.
Elisa Fernandez Saenz, Chief Representative of UN Women, said companies that do well in gender equality and empowering women in the workplace, marketplace, and community will improve their competitiveness and develop sustainably, because gender equality brings in good business results and is a smart economic solution.
Stock exchanges, listed companies, and investors play an important role in promoting gender equality and empowering women in capital markets, contributing to building a prosperous economy and society, she added.
According to reports on the financial situation of companies listed on HoSE, up to 80 percent of those with female leaders posted stable business operations despite COVID-19, Nguyen Thi Viet Ha, a member of the Board of Directors at HoSE, said.
This shows that female leaders are asserting themselves in overcoming the difficulties and challenges facing businesses amid the pandemic, she added./.