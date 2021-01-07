HoSE stocks beat market in December
Many stocks listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) continued to enjoy positive growth in December, the southern bourse said.
A session at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Many stocks listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) continued to enjoy positive growth in December, the southern bourse said.
The benchmark VN-Index on the bourse crossed the 1,000-point threshold, topping 1,103.87 points – the highest level in the year and up 10.05 percent from the previous month. Meanwhile, VNAllshare, which consists of those in the VN100 and the VNSmallcap, rose 11.39 percent from late November and 22.09 percent from early 2020 to 1,032.41 points, and the VN30 was up 10.86 percent to 1,070.77 points.
Several sectors experienced sharp growth such as finance (VNFIN) which was up 18.53 percent, materials (VNMAT) up 14.21 percent, and utilities (VNUTI) up 11.85 percent.
Also in December, more than 13.6 billion shares were traded on the bourse at the total value of 286.27 trillion VND (12 billion USD), increasing 63.08 percent and 59.85 percent from the previous month, respectively.
The average trading value and volume soared 45.95 percent, and 48.9 percent to more than 12.44 trillion VND, and 591 million shares.
For the whole year 2020, average 335.5 million shares were traded at the value of 6.29 trillion VND per session, increasing 83.84 percent and 52.41 percent yearly.
Particularly, covered warrant became an attractive investment channel for investors since the bourse saw a surge in trading in the year. Average trading volume reached 11.5 million contracts worth 20.84 billion VND per session, a year-on-year growth of 301 percent and 190 percent, respectively.
As of December 31, 392 codes, three close ended funds, seven exchange trade funds (ETF), 118 covered warrants and 33 bonds were listed on the HoSE. More than 99.73 billion shares were listed with total listed market capitalisation of 4.08 quadrillion VND, accounting for 67.59 percent of the GDP in 2019./.