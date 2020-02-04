Hospital for handling suspected nCoV cases opens in Quang Ninh
The hospital is tasked with receiving, screening, treating and isolating suspected patients as well as Vietnamese people returning from China via the Mong Cai International Border Gate (Photo: VNA)
The hospital is set up on the basis of part of Mong Cai city’s healthcare centre. The five-storey building with about 500 beds stands isolated from other areas and is equipped with modern facilities to ensure sufficient operation (Photo: VNA)
After the nCoV epidemic is addressed completely, this hospital will resume its initial functions as part of the medical centre of Mong Cai (Photo: VNA)
As of February 3, Mong Cai hadn’t recorded any nCoV cases. Meanwhile, since 4pm of February 1, Vietnamese nationals entering the country via the Mong Cai International Border Gate have been kept in isolation and had their health monitored for 14 days (Photo: VNA)