Travel nCoV forces National Tourism Year 2020 launch postponement The launch of the National Tourism Year 2020, slated for February 22 in the northern province of Ninh Binh, will be postponed to an appropriate time due to concerns about the complicated development of the acute respiratory disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Travel Kien Giang greets nearly 820,000 tourists in January The southern province of Kien Giang welcomed almost 820,000 tourists in the first month of 2020, a year-on-year surge of 57 percent, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Travel Hanoi’s relics, tourist sites re-opened after sterilisation Relic sites and tourist destinations in Hanoi were re-opened to visitors on February 6 after a one-day closure for antiseptic spraying and other preventive measures against the threat of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).