Hospital’s hematology department receives ISO certification
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City-based Thong Nhat Hospital’s hematology department has been granted ISO 15189:2012 certification which allows medical laboratories to develop quality management systems and assess their competence.
Dr Nguyen Quang Dang, the department’s head, said the department’s facilities and equipment have been upgraded to meet ISO standards.
The department’s staff received training to meet the standards of ISO 15189:2012, Dang said, adding that its services have also been improved.
The ISO certification has helped to reduce the waiting time of patients for blood tests. The department tests nearly 600-1,000 samples daily.
The department's project on meeting standards of ISO 15189:2012 started in March last year.
Dr Le Dinh Thanh, the hospital’s director, said that to improve quality in examination and treatment and to affirm the hospital’s brand name, the application of the ISO standards was urgently needed.
In the upcoming time, the hospital will apply these standards at its other departments.
Last year, the hospital’s dialysis department was granted ISO 9001:2015 certification./.