Politics Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in drug prevention, control Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong in Beijing on September 5 on the occasion of their attendance at the fourth meeting of national committee chairpersons within the framework of the 1993 Mekong Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Drug Control.

Politics Vietnam an example of revolutionary heroism: Venezuelan official Vietnam has remained an example of dignity, power and revolutionary heroism for Venezuelan people, an official from the Latin American nation has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Cuba, Russia The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba has held a ceremony in Santiago de Cuba, the second largest city of Cuba, to celebrate Vietnam’s 78th National Day (September 2).