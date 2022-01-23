Hot air balloon festival debuts in HCM City
A festival for hot air balloons, yachts and water sports, the first of its kind, kicked off on January 22 to celebrate the first founding anniversary of Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City.
The event aims to promote Thu Duc as an appealing destination which boasts various attractions, including a museum for Ao Dai (Vietnam’s traditional gown), Buu Long and Hoi Son pagodas, Hung Kings Temple, and others. It is also part of a series of events preparing the city for its reopening to international visitors in 2022.
The two-day festival features hot air balloon shows, paragliding performances, a yacht parade, music performances, and a number of water sport events around Thu Thiem Tunnel, Sai Gon and Phu My Bridges.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Thu Duc City People’s Committee Nguyen Ky Phung said though the festival takes place at the park located on the top of the tunnel crossing Sai Gon River, audience can enjoy it from other locations, such as the riverside area at the end of Nguyen Hue Street, Khanh Hoi Bridge, Nha Rong Wharf, and surrounding high-risk buildings./.