Hot air balloon festival takes to the skies in Hanoi
-
From early this morning, thousands of tourists flocked to Long Bien longan garden along the Red River to take pictures with the colourful hot air balloons. (Photo: VNA)
-
The festival features 18 level-one hot air balloons (10m high) and four level-seven hot air balloon (22m high). (Photo: VNA)
-
The event is part of Hanoi Tourism 2022, a programme to celebrate the reopening of tourism and welcome international tourists back to the capital. (Photo: VNA)
-
Festival-goers can enjoy the city view from above and explore the inside of the hot air balloons. (Photo: VNA)
-
The hot air balloons began to soar in the sky of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
-
The hot-air balloons create a beautiful display at the foot of Vinh Tuy bridge. (Photo: VNA)
-
The three-day festival is being held by the Hanoi municipal Tourism Department within the framework of the ‘Get on Hanoi 2022’ tourism programme. (Photo: VNA)