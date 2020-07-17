Environment UNESCO launches programme seeking innovative ideas for ocean without plastic in Vietnam The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in cooperation with the Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An World Biosphere Reserve officially launched in Hanoi on July 14 a call for Youth Innovative Ideas for an Ocean without Plastic.

Environment Binh Duong: 87 units fined for environment violations in H1 The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of southern Binh Duong province said it had fined 87 facilities for environmental violations in the first half of 2020.

Environment Natural disasters cause multi-million USD damage to northern mountainous region Natural disasters have cost Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas about 610 billion VND (26.3 million USD) so far this year, compared to 753 billion VND last year.

Environment HCM City takes steps to reduce vehicle emissions Ho Chi Minh City is carrying out multiple methods and programmes to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions in its aim to create a "clean, green and beautiful" city.