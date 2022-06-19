Environment Children – deciders of Earth’s future The environment education for children, who are more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation than other groups, is considered the key for ensuring a better future of the Earth.

Environment HCM City strives to end production, import of single-use plastics Ho Chi Minh City is striving to stop the production and import of single-use plastic products, non-biodegradable plastic bags and microplastic items to lower plastic waste pollution and treatment costs.

Environment Vietnam seeks to effectively prevent land degradation, desertification A dialogue on and solutions to combat land degradation was held by the General Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on June 16 in Hanoi.