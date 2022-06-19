Hot weather forecast to become more extreme in northern, central regions
Motorcylists cover themselves with thick clothing to avoid the heat. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – While the northern and central regions are experiencing scorching heat, the forecasting centre said the heat may become more extreme in the time ahead.
Extreme temperature could be recorded in the northern region as well as northern and central parts of the central region in July. There is a 70 - 80 percent possibility that heat with the highest temperature of over 37 degrees Celsius will appear, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.
However, heat waves in the regions are unlikely to be as severe or long as in 2021, he noted, adding that temperature in the north this July will approximate the average of the previous years, but be around 0.5 degree higher than average in August - September and 0.5 degree below average during October - December.
The same forecast was issued for the central region.
Meanwhile, the temperature in the Central Highlands and southern regions will be about 0.5 degree higher than average during July - September and approximate the average in the last quarter of 2022.
The current hot weather continued in the northern region on June 19, when the highest temperature may reach 35 - 37 degrees Celsius, even over 37 degrees in some places. The temperature may hit 35 - 38 degrees, even over 38 degrees, in the central areas from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen provinces, the centre predicted.
On June 20, the northern and central regions will experience temperature of up to 36 - 38 degrees, even more than 38 degrees in some places. The temperature of over 35 degrees are likely to last for 12 - 17 hours.
Khiem said the heat wave will linger in the north until June 21 and gradually abate from June 22. In the central region, it will last until June 22 - 23 and then ease./.