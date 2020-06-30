Society Vietnam among recipients of RoK’s ODA to fight COVID-19 Vietnam will be among the developing countries to receive official development assistance (ODA) totaling 36 billion won (nearly 30 million USD) this year from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to fight COVID-19 and accelerate their sustainable development, according to the RoK’s Foreign Ministry.

Society US-funded conservation project of Ho Dynasty Citadel completed A ceremony to announce the completion of the restoration project of the southern gate of the Ho Dynasty Citadel in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa, which was funded by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), took place at the World Cultural Heritage site on June 29.

Society Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Society Heroin trafficker arrested in Dien Bien Police of the northwestern province of Dien Bien on June 29 arrested a man for trafficking three bricks of heroin.