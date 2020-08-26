Business Professional liability insurance revenue surges Professional liability insurance revenue, especially in the construction industry, surged strongly in the first half of this year, thanks to the rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) construction projects and strengthening inspections.

Business HCM City boasts opportunities for US partners: Municipal leader Ho Chi Minh City is a promising destination for US partners thanks to its strengths in many fields, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan told the opening of the Ho Chi Minh City-US Business Summit held online on August 25.

Business US helps HCM City develop smart city operations centre Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Information and Communications on August 25 signed an agreement with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on technical assistance for the building of a smart city operations centre.

Business MoIT to verify information related to probe on imported H-beams The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will verify information provided by concerned parties before issuing a conclusion about an investigation into anti-dumping measures on steel H-beams imported from Malaysia.