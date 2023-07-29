World Indonesia's first crypto exchange launched Indonesia’s Trade Ministry and the Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) on July 28 launched Crypto Assets Futures Exchange - the first crypto exchange in Indonesia - as part of an effort to provide a security guarantee to crypto asset investors.

World Thailand lowers auto production target in 2023 The Federation of Thai Industry (FTI) has reduced its car production target for 2023 to 1.9 million units from 1.95 million units set at the beginning of the year, due to a drop in domestic vehicle sales and an increase in electric vehicle (EV) imports from China.

World Deaths in Philippine boat accident amount to 26 As many as 26 people have been found dead after an overloaded passenger boat capsized in a Philippine lake, while the search continues for those still missing, the Philippine coast guard said on July 28.