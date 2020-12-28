Society Kien Giang looks to boost cooperation with Indian localities Leaders of Kien Giang hosted visiting Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi on December 28, discussing potential for cooperation between the Mekong Delta province and Indian localities.

Society More expressways in south to be built over next 10 years A major roadway plan proposes an additional 1,000 kilometres of expressways to be built over the next 10 years in the southern region, including the Mekong Delta.

Society HCM City offers free tours to disadvantaged children, adults Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association have launched a tourism programmes aiming to give free city tours to 5,000 orphans and disabled children, poor households and policy beneficiaries from 24 districts.

Society TikTok honours Vietnam News Agency’s anti-fake news project Factcheckvn, a TikTok fact-checking channel launched by the Vietnam News Agency as part of a project on fighting fake news, was honoured at the TikTok Awards Vietnam 2020 on December 27 in Ho Chi Minh City. TikTok Awards Vietnam, the first of its kind in the country, is to honour outstanding creators, trends and campaigns that have contributed to spreading positive messages to the community.