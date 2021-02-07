Houses presented to landslide-affected people in Quang Nam
Some 30 houses were recently handed over to people of Tra Leng commune of Nam Tra My district in the central province of Quang Nam, whose houses were destroyed during a landslide last October.
New houses presented to people of Tra Leng commune (Photo: VNA)Quang Nam (VNA) - Some 30 houses were recently handed over to people of Tra Leng commune of Nam Tra My district in the central province of Quang Nam, whose houses were destroyed during a landslide last October.
The houses were built on a resettlement area spanning 6 ha in Tra Don commune with funding of 5 billion VND (218,600 USD) from the Truong Hai Auto Corporation.
The construction of other houses and essential facilities, including lighting and clean water systems, are underway.
Landslides in Nam Tra My district left 17 dead, 46 injured and 15 missing./.