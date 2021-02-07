Society Drug trafficker caught in Nghe An Competent forces in the north central border province of Nghe An on February 7 caught red-handed a man transporting eight bricks of heroin from Laos to Vietnam.

Society PM extends Tet wishes to former Party, State leaders, presents gifts to needy households Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended the best Tet wishes to former Party and State leaders and localities in the central region at an meeting in Da Nang city on February 6.

Society Infographic 99.54% households have access to electricity Bringing electricity to the country's most far-flung is one of the most important and impressive achievements Vietnam has made since the national reunification, with the number of households having access to electricity increasing from 2.5% in 1975 to 99.54% in 2020.

Society Sick Philippine sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa Vietnamese rescue ship SAR27-01 arrived at Nha Trang Port in the south central province of Khanh Hoa on February 6 noon, safely bringing ashore a Philippine sailor who had fallen ill aboard a Greece-registered vessel.