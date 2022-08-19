Housing support for 100,000 poor, near-poor households
The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has announced housing support for nearly 100,000 poor and near-poor households under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has announced housing support for nearly 100,000 poor and near-poor households under the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction for the 2021-2025 period.
Along with that, the national target programme on socio-economic development for ethnic minorities and mountainous regions for the 2021-2030 period, with the first stage from 2021-2025 implemented by the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, also aims to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide.
Meanwhile, people’s committees of centrally-run cities and provinces will consider regulations on improving housing quality in rural areas, the MOC said.
Accordingly, localities will review and devise new planning of communes, rural economic development and district-level construction in tandem with industrialisation and urbanisation./.