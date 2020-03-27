How 'Social Distancing' actually works
To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
social distancing coronavirus COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan virus Vietnam Vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency
You should also see
InfographicVietnam reports 45 SARS-CoV-2 infected cases
Vietnam has reported 45 SARS-CoV-2 infected cases as of 17:30, March 13, 2020.
See more
InfographicVietnam confirms 32 COVID-19 cases
A 24-year-old woman who'd met Hanoi's first COVID-19 infection case in London was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on March 10.
InfographicVietnam confirms 31 COVID-19 cases
Another people has been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, bringing the total number of the infection cases in the country to 31, the Ministry of Health reported late March 9.
InfographicPunishment for false medical declaration
Travellers immigrating from and to or transiting via Vietnam are asked to declare their travel history. If they refuse to do or make false declarations, they can be prosecuted.
InfographicHanoi ensures sufficient supply of necessities amid COVID-19 developments
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested all parties concerned to ensure supply of essential goods to meet public demand amid developments of COVID-19 in Hanoi.
InfographicVietnam confirms 30 COVID-19 infection cases
Vietnam reported 30 COVID-19 infection cases as of 7:30 p.m of March 8.