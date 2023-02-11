How the cat is regarded in different cultures
The cat has played different roles in various societies for thousands of years. The fascinating animal has also been featured in Vietnamese culture and art since the birth of folk painting.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicForeign visitors to Vietnam surge 44.2 times
Vietnam welcomed 872,000 foreign visitors in January, up 44.2 times against the same time last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
See more
InfographicFolk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.
InfographicBizarre fruit for Lunar New Year
The traditional Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, is an occasion to exchange gifts, with bizarre fruit topping the list of unique presents.
InfographicTet dishes that go with time
Despite changes in Tet dishes, for many families, traditional dishes have always been an integral part of Tet banquet.
InfographicSignature ornamental trees, flowers for traditional Lunar New Year
Signature flowers and ornamental trees for the traditional Lunar New Year not only make the home more beautiful, but also bring luck, peace, and fortune to the family.
InfographicSignificance of Lunar New Year Holiday
The Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday is not only a time for people to relax after a busy year but also an occasion for family members to reunite and commemorate their ancestors.