Business Long An province seeks to foster trade partnerships with RoK A conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on August 29 to help boost trade links between local enterprises and partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Hotel occupancy, room rates rebound from COVID-19 The global hotel and resort sector is recovering well from the COVID-19 pandemic with improvements on occupancy and room rates, and Vietnam is no exception, said Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels Asia Pacific.

Business Agro-forestry-aquatic product exports rise over 13% in eight months Import-export revenue of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated to reach 66.2 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, up 8.7% year on year, of which export turnover hit about 36.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 13.1%, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Transport in eight months sees positive signs The number of air passengers reached 76.5 million in the first eight months of 2022, a year-on-year surge of 136%, and the August figure is estimated at 11.5 million, a jump of 473% from a year earlier, according to Tran Bao Ngoc, director of the Ministry of Transport’s Department of Transport, who further said the transport sector has seen positive signs, particularly in aviation.