According to researchers, among the ancient capitals of Vietnam, Hue is the only to keep the overall artistic architecture of the Royal Palace intact, which consists of citadels, palaces, temples and mausoleums.

Nearly three decades since its recognition as a World Cultural Heritage by UNESCO in 1993, the Complex of Hue Monuments have passed the stage of emergency rescue and is transitioning to the one of stability and sustainable development.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is building a master plan on the preservation and upholding of the Complex of Hue Monuments’ values till 2030 with a vision to 2045 to fully realise the values of tangible and intangible heritages.

Some 200 works and items have been restored and upgraded. All have become attractive tourism products and highlights in Hue festivals, contributing to spreading heritage value in the contemporary life./.

VNA